UAV wreckage crashes on the territory of a utility company in Kyiv

In Kyiv, the wreckage of a UAV fell on the territory of a utility company. This was reported by Mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

In the Obolon district of Kyiv, the wreckage of a UAV fell on the territory of a utility company. There is no fire. Emergency services are on their way to the scene - Vitali Klitschko informed.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that air defense against enemy UAVs was operating in Kyiv.

Explosions occurred in Kyiv