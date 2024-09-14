UAV wreckage crashes on the territory of a utility company in Kyiv
Kyiv • UNN
In the Obolon district of Kyiv, the wreckage of a drone fell on the territory of a utility company. According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, there was no fire, and emergency services rushed to the scene.
Recall
Earlier, it was reported that air defense against enemy UAVs was operating in Kyiv.