On the night of December 22, as a result of a UAV attack, two berths and two vessels were damaged in one of the ports of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

This happened in the settlement of Volna, Temryuk district. Everyone on board the ships was evacuated: there were no casualties or injuries.

As a result, damage to the berths and a fire with an area of 1,000 to 1,500 square meters were recorded.

Active firefighting is underway - operational and special services are working at the scene.

Recall

In Moscow, a car exploded in a parking lot. According to Russian "media", Major General Fanil Sarvarov of the Russian Ministry of Defense was injured: his leg was damaged, and his body was covered with burns.