UAV attack on Russia on December 22: two berths and two ships damaged in Krasnodar Krai

01:25 AM • 12662 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 25464 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 30061 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 38306 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 36762 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 47164 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 71670 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 83322 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45575 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 38723 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
Popular news
Horror star James Ransone dies at 46: medical examiners name causeDecember 21, 09:19 PM • 14746 views
Battery boom in China: AI and "green" energy caused record demand01:43 AM • 7224 views
"Honor parents, not send money to Ukraine": Vance named Trump administration's priorities02:55 AM • 11916 views
Miami talks concluded: Putin's special envoy Dmitriev left Florida03:48 AM • 14151 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated over a thousand occupiers in a day, the total enemy losses are approaching 1.2 million - General StaffPhoto04:50 AM • 11304 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 26956 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 49622 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 83324 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 120707 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 89546 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 20010 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 21615 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 33705 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 56940 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 39243 views
UAV attack on Russia on December 22: two berths and two ships damaged in Krasnodar Krai

Kyiv • UNN

 • 484 views

In one of the ports of Russia's Krasnodar Krai, two berths and two vessels were damaged on the night of December 22 as a result of a UAV attack. A fire covering an area of up to 1,500 square meters was recorded, with no casualties.

UAV attack on Russia on December 22: two berths and two ships damaged in Krasnodar Krai

On the night of December 22, as a result of a UAV attack, two berths and two vessels were damaged in one of the ports of the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian "media".

Details

This happened in the settlement of Volna, Temryuk district. Everyone on board the ships was evacuated: there were no casualties or injuries.

As a result, damage to the berths and a fire with an area of 1,000 to 1,500 square meters were recorded.

Active firefighting is underway - operational and special services are working at the scene.

Recall

In Moscow, a car exploded in a parking lot. According to Russian "media", Major General Fanil Sarvarov of the Russian Ministry of Defense was injured: his leg was damaged, and his body was covered with burns.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine