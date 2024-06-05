UAV attack in russia: 3 women were injured

As a result of a UAV attack in shebekino, russia, belgorod region, three people were injured. This is reported by the governor of the belgorod region gladkov, reports UNN.

Details

In shebekino, in the belgorod region of the russian federation, a service bus of an agricultural enterprise was attacked by a UAV. As a result of the explosion, three people were injured.

As a result of the attack, one woman received shrapnel wounds to the abdominal cavity and left thigh, and the second – a shrapnel wound to the right thigh. Both were taken by ambulance crews to the Regional Clinical Hospital for medical care.

The third victim first left the scene, but at home she felt a deterioration in her condition. Previously, she received a concussion and concussion.

In addition, the bus was damaged.

Relevant services are working at the scene of the accident.

