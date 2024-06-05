UAV attack in russia: 3 women were injured

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 50555 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 101920 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 145112 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 149619 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 245542 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173113 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164569 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148191 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223161 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113009 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111581 views
33 times Zelensky thanked the US for supporting Ukraine - CNN

March 1, 11:22 AM • 43476 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 55893 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 93649 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 33683 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 245542 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 223161 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 209474 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 235369 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 222330 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 50555 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 28894 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 33683 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 111581 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 112847 views
UAV attack in russia: 3 women were injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32821 views

Three people were injured in a drone attack on a service bus of an agricultural enterprise in shebekino, belgorod region of the russian federation.

As a result of a UAV attack in shebekino, russia, belgorod region, three people were injured. This is reported by the governor of the belgorod region gladkov, reports UNN.

Details

In shebekino, in the belgorod region of the russian federation, a service bus of an agricultural enterprise was attacked by a UAV. As a result of the explosion, three people were injured.

As a result of the attack, one woman received shrapnel wounds to the abdominal cavity and left thigh, and the second – a shrapnel wound to the right thigh. Both were taken by ambulance crews to the Regional Clinical Hospital for medical care.

The third victim first left the scene, but at home she felt a deterioration in her condition. Previously, she received a concussion and concussion.

In addition, the bus was damaged.

Relevant services are working at the scene of the accident.

the Russian plane released another fab on the Belgorod region04.06.24, 12:40 • 60019 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarNews of the World
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

