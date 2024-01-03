UAE helped organize the latest exchange of prisoners of war - Budanov

The Coordination The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War expressed special gratitude to the to the United Arab Emirates for its active participation in the implementation of the latest exchange of of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the headquarters Kirill Budanov.

This exchange has been in the works for quite some time. Let's just say that the United Arab Emirates also participated in the organization of this process. the United Arab Emirates also participated in the organization of this process. And with their help, together, we were able to do it. to do this. - Budanov said on camera.

Details

In a direct speech immediately after the exchange, the head of the of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War and the Chief of the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov reported on the return of 230 Ukrainian defenders and defenders.

In particular, he noted that those defenders who had been captured before the full-scale invasion.

Finally, after a considerable period of time, we managed to conduct a very difficult exchange. Today 230 Ukrainian defenders have returned to Ukraine, including a combat medic and defenders from Zmiinyi Island and the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, who were captured in the first days of the war. were captured in the first days of the war. They are from Azovstal, border guards, police, the National Guard, and the Armed Forces. I mean. all categories of people. - Budanov noted.

Additionally

The Coordination Headquarters for the for the Treatment of Prisoners of War called this exchange the largest since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Among the liberated Ukrainians The defenders of Azovstal, Zmeinyi Island, as well as 6 civilians and 48 people who were officially considered officially considered "missing".

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the return of of Ukrainian defenders to their homeland, and thanked everyone who, despite all the all the difficulties to bring our people home.