Tymoshenko on searches in Batkivshchyna's office: the last time Yanukovych's stormtroopers broke into us this way

$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 1664 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 4162 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
08:52 AM • 6484 views
Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg
06:55 AM • 10869 views
US Senators proposed a bill to prohibit the military from occupying NATO territories
January 13, 07:36 PM • 36232 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 05:19 PM • 36443 views
Medvedchuk's yacht: The Prosecutor General's Office announced its position on the arrest and sale of the asset
Exclusive
January 13, 02:15 PM • 32871 views
Fuel excise tax hike from January 1: expert answers whether to expect price increases for gasoline, diesel, and gas
January 13, 02:07 PM • 34207 views
Heating problems in the Rada: MPs talk about working conditions
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 53220 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
January 13, 08:22 AM • 28629 views
General Staff confirms drone factory hit in Taganrog, Russia, and enemy targets in occupied territories
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
1.4m/s
80%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Night attack on Kryvyi Rih: over 45,000 subscribers left without electricityJanuary 14, 12:44 AM • 5208 views
Russian Rostov attacked by drones: oil product tanks under attack, local air defense hit residential buildings - mediaPhotoVideoJanuary 14, 01:53 AM • 21882 views
The CPD warned of new schemes for hacking Telegram accounts through private messagesJanuary 14, 02:27 AM • 12189 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 16493 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideo07:43 AM • 11118 views
Publications
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?07:00 AM • 16494 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 36223 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 53216 views
Almost a million in salary before the New Year. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the National Bank earned in DecemberPhotoJanuary 13, 10:02 AM • 44571 views
Not a collapse, but a correction: what's happening with the exchange rate and what to expect next
Exclusive
January 12, 02:17 PM • 77099 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Tymoshenko
Mykhailo Fedorov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kryvyi Rih
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 19158 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 54080 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 47223 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 52099 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 53571 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Kh-101

Tymoshenko on searches in Batkivshchyna's office: the last time Yanukovych's stormtroopers broke into us this way

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, reacted to the searches in the party's office.

Tymoshenko on searches in Batkivshchyna's office: the last time Yanukovych's stormtroopers broke into us this way

The leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, reacted to the searches at the party's office and called it political pressure. Tymoshenko reported this in a post on her social media page, writes UNN.

According to her, the searches lasted all night and took place without the presentation of procedural documents.

"More than thirty armed men, without presenting any documents, actually seized the building and took employees hostage. The last time Yanukovych's stormtroopers broke into us in this way was during the Revolution of Dignity. But even then, they at least covered their invasion with some piece of paper from the manual Pechersk court... Now there wasn't even that," Yulia Tymoshenko wrote.

Tymoshenko also stated that during the search, law enforcement officers did not find any evidence of wrongdoing, but seized her work phones, parliamentary documents, and personal savings.

The leader of "Batkivshchyna" categorically rejected the accusations that appeared in the public space the day before, and called the situation political persecution. She also linked the events to the possible approach of the election campaign.

Earlier, Yulia Tymoshenko publicly criticized the activities of NABU, in particular, she stated the need to reform anti-corruption bodies and revise approaches to their work.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Search
Social network
Yulia Tymoshenko
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine