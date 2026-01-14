Tymoshenko on searches in Batkivshchyna's office: the last time Yanukovych's stormtroopers broke into us this way

The leader of the Batkivshchyna party, Yulia Tymoshenko, reacted to the searches at the party's office and called it political pressure. Tymoshenko reported this in a post on her social media page, writes UNN.

According to her, the searches lasted all night and took place without the presentation of procedural documents.

"More than thirty armed men, without presenting any documents, actually seized the building and took employees hostage. The last time Yanukovych's stormtroopers broke into us in this way was during the Revolution of Dignity. But even then, they at least covered their invasion with some piece of paper from the manual Pechersk court... Now there wasn't even that," Yulia Tymoshenko wrote.

Tymoshenko also stated that during the search, law enforcement officers did not find any evidence of wrongdoing, but seized her work phones, parliamentary documents, and personal savings.

The leader of "Batkivshchyna" categorically rejected the accusations that appeared in the public space the day before, and called the situation political persecution. She also linked the events to the possible approach of the election campaign.

Earlier, Yulia Tymoshenko publicly criticized the activities of NABU, in particular, she stated the need to reform anti-corruption bodies and revise approaches to their work.