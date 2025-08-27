Two wounded as a result of Russia's morning attack on Zaporizhzhia

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops attacked Uspenivka in the morning, damaging houses and injuring two people, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Already two wounded as a result of the morning attack by Russians on the village of Uspenivka - Fedorov wrote.

According to him, the enemy launched three strikes on the territory of Polohy district.

Initially, it was known that a 63-year-old man was wounded. Later, a 52-year-old woman sought medical attention. She was provided with all necessary assistance, the head of the Regional Military Administration noted.

According to Fedorov, private houses, outbuildings, and cars of local residents were damaged by enemy strikes.

Addition

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a 25-year-old woman was wounded yesterday as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district. During the day, the occupiers launched 431 strikes on 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region. 44 reports of damage to houses, apartments, outbuildings, cars, and garages were received.