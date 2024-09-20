Two women injured in Rivne region in road accident, investigation launched

In Rivne region, investigators have launched a pre-trial investigation into an accident that injured two people. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Rivne region, UNN reports.

Details

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver of a Volkswagen Touran, a 43-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi region, failed to give way to a Daf truck driven by a 63-year-old resident of Rivne region while making a U-turn, which led to the collision.

As a result of the accident, a 45-year-old passenger from Iziaslav was trapped in a car. They managed to free her.

However, both victims - a 45-year-old passenger and a 43-year-old driver - were hospitalized. Investigators have launched a criminal investigation to establish all the circumstances of the incident.

