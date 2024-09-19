An accident on Naberezhne highway in Kyiv has hampered traffic

In Kyiv, an accident occurred on Naberezhne Highway, which hampered traffic from the Pedestrian Bridge to the Paton Bridge, the capital's patrol police reported on Thursday on social media, UNN reports.

Details

"Due to an accident on Naberezhne Highway, traffic is hampered from the Pedestrian Bridge in the direction of the Paton Bridge," the patrol police said.

The patrol policemen urged to take this information into account when planning the route of the trip.

