Two victims of the explosion in Khmelnytskyi: bodies of a man and a woman found under the rubble

In Khmelnytskyi, the bodies of two people were found under the rubble of a multi-story building where an explosion occurred the day before. This was reported by Serhiy Tiurin, head of the Khmelnytskyi OVA, according to UNN.

Details

He reminded that the day before, information was received about the possible presence of another person in the building.

Unfortunately, we have tragic confirmations. As a result of the explosion in the building on Ternopilska Street, the bodies of two deceased persons were found under the rubble: at 02:24, the body of a female citizen born in 1973 was found; at 05:12, the body of a male citizen born in 1983 was found. - Tiurin said.

He added that the bodies were sent for forensic medical examination to establish the cause of death. The causes of the explosion are also being investigated.

Recall

As a result of the explosion in a multi-story building in Khmelnytskyi, 5 people, including 1 child, were injured.

The search for a woman continued under the rubble of the building.

Explosion in Khmelnytskyi: 9 apartments destroyed, 15 damaged, rescue operation underway