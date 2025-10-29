Two victims of the explosion in Khmelnytskyi: bodies of a man and a woman found under the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
In Khmelnytskyi, under the rubble of a multi-story building where an explosion occurred, the bodies of two people were found: a woman born in 1973 and a man born in 1983. Five people, including a child, were also injured in the explosion.
Details
He reminded that the day before, information was received about the possible presence of another person in the building.
Unfortunately, we have tragic confirmations. As a result of the explosion in the building on Ternopilska Street, the bodies of two deceased persons were found under the rubble: at 02:24, the body of a female citizen born in 1973 was found; at 05:12, the body of a male citizen born in 1983 was found.
He added that the bodies were sent for forensic medical examination to establish the cause of death. The causes of the explosion are also being investigated.
Recall
As a result of the explosion in a multi-story building in Khmelnytskyi, 5 people, including 1 child, were injured.
The search for a woman continued under the rubble of the building.
