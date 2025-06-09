$41.400.07
Two teenagers tortured a 12-year-old boy in Odesa region: police detained the perpetrators

Kyiv • UNN

 • 728 views

In the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, the police detained two teenagers who tortured a 12-year-old boy. They face up to 10 years of imprisonment under the article on torture.

Two teenagers tortured a 12-year-old boy in Odesa region: police detained the perpetrators

In the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district of Odesa region, law enforcement officers detained two teenagers who tortured a 12-year-old boy at the end of May. The crime became known after a video was published on social networks. The young men face up to 10 years in prison, and the investigation is ongoing. This was reported by the Main Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Odesa region, reports UNN.

Details

The incident took place in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district at the end of May. It became known yesterday, June 8, after a video made by one of the defendants at the scene of the crime was published on one of the social networks.

Police detained two teenagers for torturing a 12-year-old boy. The issue of notifying the defendants of suspicion is being resolved. They face imprisonment

- the statement reads.

Law enforcement officers add that they have identified the offenders, who turned out to be two friends aged 16 and 17. The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.

Attention, video 18+!!!

According to the sanction of Part 2 of Article 127 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, this crime is punishable by imprisonment for up to 10 years

- the police add.

A woman and two children died in a traffic accident in Odesa region: police are investigating the circumstances of the accident09.06.25, 00:25 • 24729 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
National Police of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
