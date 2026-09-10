Two suspects accused of assisting Iranian intelligence detained in London

London police reported the arrest of two people on suspicion of assisting Iranian intelligence, UNN reports, citing Sky News.

Details

A 42-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were detained at their places of residence in London by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London as part of an investigation into alleged offences falling under the National Security Act (NSA).

This was preceded by searches at several addresses in northwest London on June 24, as well as a search of a third property in the same area on September 9.

Both detainees are suspected of committing an offence under Section 3 of the National Security Act 2023 — assisting a foreign intelligence service.

The suspects were taken to a London police station and subsequently released on bail under strict conditions until a date set for late October.

In addition

Police said that this investigation is not connected to incidents or attacks that took place earlier this year and targeted various sites and buildings associated with London’s Jewish and Iranian communities.

Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: "We understand that news of these arrests may concern the public, but I want to stress that we do not believe there is any immediate threat to the wider public in connection with this case. Over the past year, we have seen a noticeable increase in the intensity of our work relating to national security issues and state threats, and this investigation is a continuation of that activity. As this case demonstrates, if we suspect that any activity may threaten the security of the United Kingdom or its citizens, we will not hesitate to take appropriate action."

She added: "I would also like to remind the public that the overall terrorism threat level is assessed as \"severe\", so we continue to urge everyone to remain vigilant: if you see or hear something suspicious, please trust your instincts."