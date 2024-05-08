Two "Shaheds" shot down in Kharkiv at night

Russian troops attacked several settlements in Kharkiv region with artillery, mortars, aircraft and drones over the past day, and two Shahed attack drones were shot down in Kharkiv at night, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Wednesday, UNN reports.

May 8, 02:42, Kharkiv. Air defense forces shot down two Shahed UAVs in the northern part of the city. No damage or casualties - Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

According to him, about 15 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to artillery and mortar attacks: Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestove and others. Dvorichanske and Synkivka came under aerial bombardment. In particular:

17:00, the village of Kucherivka , Kupyansk district. A private house was burning as a result of the shelling.

, Kupyansk district. A private house was burning as a result of the shelling. 09:30, village Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv district. The roofs of two private houses were damaged as a result of hostile shelling.

"Ukrainian troops repelled 16 attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, in particular in the areas of Sinkivka, Pishchane and Berestove in Kharkiv region," noted Syniehubov.

An explosion was heard in Kharkiv