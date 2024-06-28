Two people drowned in the river in Mykolaiv - a man and a teenager

During the day, two water-related incidents occurred in Mykolaiv. In the evening, with an interval of almost an hour, two people drowned in the waters of the Southern Bug River. An 11-year-old teenager and a man born in 1950 died. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that a teenager aged 11 went swimming at a local beach and disappeared. His body was pulled out of the water by eyewitnesses who tried to "pump" the boy out. The paramedics continued resuscitation, but they had no positive result.

Later, the rescuers were looking for a man born in 1950 who had disappeared on the water. His body was found 6 meters from the shore.

The SES noted that since the beginning of the month, 147 people have died on Ukrainian water bodies, including 30 children.

Do not forget the rules of behavior on the water! Do not let your children swim alone! Take care of yourself and your loved ones! - the statement said.

Recall

An 11-year-old boy drowned in a river in Zaporizhzhia district, his body was found by rescue divers and handed over to the police.