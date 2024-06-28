Two people drowned in the river in Mykolaiv - a man and a teenager

$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 74831 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 83492 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103560 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 180237 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 225600 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 138876 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 366158 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181120 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149297 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197741 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 54736 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 62269 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 82028 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 67289 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 20412 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 74831 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 69449 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 83492 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 84080 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 103560 views
Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 8152 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 10866 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 15157 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 36339 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 38023 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Two people drowned in the river in Mykolaiv - a man and a teenager

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18016 views

Two people, an 11-year-old teenager and a man born in 1950, drowned in the Southern Bug River in Mykolaiv.

Two people drowned in the river in Mykolaiv - a man and a teenager

During the day, two water-related incidents occurred in Mykolaiv. In the evening, with an interval of almost an hour, two people drowned in the waters of the Southern Bug River. An 11-year-old teenager and a man born in 1950 died. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

It is noted that a teenager aged 11 went swimming at a local beach and disappeared. His body was pulled out of the water by eyewitnesses who tried to "pump" the boy out. The paramedics continued resuscitation, but they had no positive result.

Later, the rescuers were looking for a man born in 1950 who had disappeared on the water. His body was found 6 meters from the shore.

The SES noted that since the beginning of the month, 147 people have died on Ukrainian water bodies, including 30 children.

Do not forget the rules of behavior on the water! Do not let your children swim alone! Take care of yourself and your loved ones!

- the statement said.

An 11-year-old boy drowned in a river in Zaporizhzhia district, his body was found by rescue divers and handed over to the police.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Brent
$67.58
Bitcoin
$84,413.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.90
Золото
$3,105.30
Ethereum
$1,828.40