Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 14292 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
07:56 AM • 27634 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 42174 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 47904 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 51832 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 74158 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 278518 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 320562 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 158209 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 190124 views
Two people died from a Russian air strike in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 270 views

As a result of the enemy attack on Polohy district, a married couple died. Russians hit the Huliaipole community with aerial bombs, destroying and damaging houses.

Two people died from a Russian air strike in Zaporizhzhia

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops launched an air strike on the Polohy district, killing two people, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced on Monday on Telegram, UNN writes.

Two people died as a result of the enemy attack on the Polohy district. Russians hit the Huliaipole community with aerial bombs.

- Fedorov reported.

According to him, houses were destroyed and damaged as a result of the attack.

"A married couple died - a 65-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man," he noted.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, three people died as a result of the enemy attack on the Stepnohirsk community yesterday. Over the past day, the occupiers launched 405 strikes on 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, Russian troops carried out an air strike on Bilohiria. 16 reports were received about the destruction of apartments, non-residential buildings, communication networks, private houses, and cars.

The police of the Zaporizhzhia region showed the consequences of the Russian attack yesterday.

Julia Shramko

