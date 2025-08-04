Two people died from a Russian air strike in Zaporizhzhia

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian troops launched an air strike on the Polohy district, killing two people, Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, announced on Monday on Telegram, UNN writes.

Two people died as a result of the enemy attack on the Polohy district. Russians hit the Huliaipole community with aerial bombs. - Fedorov reported.

According to him, houses were destroyed and damaged as a result of the attack.

"A married couple died - a 65-year-old woman and a 62-year-old man," he noted.

Addition

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, three people died as a result of the enemy attack on the Stepnohirsk community yesterday. Over the past day, the occupiers launched 405 strikes on 10 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. In particular, Russian troops carried out an air strike on Bilohiria. 16 reports were received about the destruction of apartments, non-residential buildings, communication networks, private houses, and cars.

The police of the Zaporizhzhia region showed the consequences of the Russian attack yesterday.