Two more young Ukrainians successfully returned from occupation

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Bring Kids Back UA, two more Ukrainian teenagers who had been under Russian occupation for a long time were successfully returned home. This was reported by Daria Zarivna, communications advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to her, one of the boys, who just turned 18, refused to accept Russian documents and, despite pressure, dreamed of returning. The second, a 22-year-old, spent almost half of his life under occupation.

Zarivna notes that the first boy "just turned 18."

After the occupiers almost completely destroyed his village, he was forced to go to Russia. There, everyone pressured him to get Russian documents, but the boy refused because he had one goal – to return to Ukraine - says the President's advisor.

She added that his journey home was difficult, but today he is already home and receives all the necessary support.

The other boy is 22, and he has spent almost half of his life under occupation. His city was captured in 2014, but all these years he wanted to leave for the territory of Ukraine controlled by the government. His journey lasted more than a month and a half, and his first words after crossing the border were: "Finally, my native Ukraine - added Zarivna.

