Two more young Ukrainians successfully returned from occupation

"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 23977 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
04:15 PM • 22489 views
"We expect good news soon": Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
02:09 PM • 28231 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 51665 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 127429 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
June 26, 08:26 AM • 69881 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 157639 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 71990 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 63325 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 67240 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 23981 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 37218 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and "Ukrbud"
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 127437 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 157642 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 141855 views
Two more young Ukrainians successfully returned from occupation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, two Ukrainian teenagers have been returned from occupation. One of them, 18 years old, refused Russian documents, while the other, 22 years old, spent almost half of his life under occupation.

Two more young Ukrainians successfully returned from occupation

As part of the initiative of the President of Ukraine, Bring Kids Back UA, two more Ukrainian teenagers who had been under Russian occupation for a long time were successfully returned home. This was reported by Daria Zarivna, communications advisor to the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to her, one of the boys, who just turned 18, refused to accept Russian documents and, despite pressure, dreamed of returning. The second, a 22-year-old, spent almost half of his life under occupation.

As part of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, two more Ukrainian teenagers who had been under Russian occupation for a long time have been reinforced  

- the post reads.

Zarivna notes that the first boy "just turned 18."

After the occupiers almost completely destroyed his village, he was forced to go to Russia. There, everyone pressured him to get Russian documents, but the boy refused because he had one goal – to return to Ukraine  

- says the President's advisor.

She added that his journey home was difficult, but today he is already home and receives all the necessary support.

The other boy is 22, and he has spent almost half of his life under occupation. His city was captured in 2014, but all these years he wanted to leave for the territory of Ukraine controlled by the government. His journey lasted more than a month and a half, and his first words after crossing the border were: "Finally, my native Ukraine  

- added Zarivna.

From Russia after the occupation: a 17-year-old Ukrainian has been returned to Kyiv25.06.25, 13:52 • 1922 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
Ukraine
Tesla
