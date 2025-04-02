Two more Ukrainian children rescued from occupation - Yermak
Kyiv • UNN
As part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, a young orphan boy whose mother was murdered by Russians and a girl with her mother who could not leave the occupation were rescued. The children are already in territory controlled by Ukraine.
A boy-orphan, whose mother was killed by Russian soldiers, and a girl with her mother, who could not leave the occupation, were rescued from the temporarily occupied territories, the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN writes.
According to him, one of them is "a boy who was orphaned after his mother was killed by Russian soldiers." "To save the child, his relative turned for help - and the boy was evacuated. He is currently safe, and they are looking for a family that will provide proper care and support," the head of the OP said.
"It was also possible to evacuate a girl with her mother, who could not leave for a long time due to restrictions imposed by the occupation authorities. Now they are at home - in the territory controlled by Ukraine," Yermak said.
He expressed gratitude to the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights for assistance in organizing the rescue mission.
