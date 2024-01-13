Two more enemy MiG-31Ks take off - Air Force

The Air Force reported the takeoff of two more enemy MiG-31Ks , UNN reports.

Another takeoff of a 2MiG-31K from the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region was recorded - the statement said.

Earlier, the Air Force reported the downing of an enemy fighter jet and the launch of Dagger missiles.

