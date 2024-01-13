Two more enemy MiG-31Ks take off - Air Force
Kyiv • UNN
Two MiG-31Ks took off in Russia. Earlier, Russian Kinzhal missiles were reported to have been launched.
The Air Force reported the takeoff of two more enemy MiG-31Ks , UNN reports.
Another takeoff of a 2MiG-31K from the Savasleyka airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region was recorded
Earlier, the Air Force reported the downing of an enemy fighter jet and the launch of Dagger missiles.
