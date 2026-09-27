Two mass shootings in South Africa at once: 17 people killed in a bar and 10 in a store

Photo for illustrative purposes

On Sunday, police reported that at least 27 people had been killed in two separate mass shootings near South Africa’s two largest cities, UNN reports, citing AP.

South African police said that 17 people were killed in the early hours of Saturday when attackers armed with AK-47s and pistols opened fire in a bar in the township of Vedela, southwest of Johannesburg.

In another statement, police said that 10 more people were killed during a mass shooting at a shop in the Lwandle area near Cape Town; the incident occurred at around 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The two shootings occurred just days after a mass killing at a house party near the city of Durban on the east coast, where 11 people were killed, including a pregnant woman.

According to police, no one has yet been arrested in connection with the two latest incidents; preliminary information indicates that law enforcement officers are searching for several attackers in both cases.

South African police are investigating a series of deaths: the body of a ninth woman has been found