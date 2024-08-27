Two great panda cubs born in Berlin Zoo

A rare event took place in the Berlin Zoo - two cubs of the great panda were born. They are in a special incubator under constant supervision. This was reported by Deutsche Welle, according to UNN.

A rare event in the Berlin Zoo. Two cubs of the great panda were born here. Two cubs were born on August 22. In the first weeks, panda cubs are especially vulnerable, so they are kept in a special incubator under constant supervision. They are brought to the mother in turns for feeding - explains of the publication

