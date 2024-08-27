Two great panda cubs born in Berlin Zoo
UNN
Two cubs of the great panda were born in the Berlin Zoo on August 22. The cubs are kept in a special incubator under constant supervision, and they are brought to their mother in turn for feeding.
Details
Recall
