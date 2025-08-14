Two 14-year-old boys found dead in Lviv: police investigating circumstances

The bodies of two 14-year-old boys were found in a private house in Lviv. The police opened a criminal case with the note "accident" and are conducting an investigation, writes UNN with reference to the Lviv Oblast police.

On August 12, the bodies of two 14-year-old Lviv residents were found in one of the private houses in Lviv, without signs of life. One of the deceased temporarily lived in the Republic of Poland, the other permanently resided in Lviv. The boys' bodies were discovered by the mother of one of them, who also reported the incident to the police. - the law enforcement officers wrote.

They added that investigators opened a criminal case under the article "murder" with the note "accident".

An investigation is underway, a number of examinations have been appointed - the police added.

Earlier, UNN sources reported that law enforcement officers are considering the version of drug use as the cause of death.