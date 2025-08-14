Two 14-year-old boys found dead in Lviv: police investigating circumstances

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
09:32 AM • 14046 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 49644 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
07:55 AM • 32197 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
07:51 AM • 31400 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
06:07 AM • 31102 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
August 13, 07:25 PM • 33139 views
The Cabinet of Ministers proposes to strengthen responsibility for violating the curfew
August 13, 04:57 PM • 42281 views
Trump named condition for meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 13, 03:45 PM • 42781 views
We agreed on 5 common principles for ending the war: Zelenskyy on negotiations with the US President and European leaders
Exclusive
August 13, 02:07 PM • 41210 views
Defence City - an opportunity not to lose aviation: the Verkhovna Rada is working to support the industry
August 13, 01:29 PM • 43117 views
The number of civilian casualties in Ukraine in July reached a three-year high, with only the beginning of the Russian invasion seeing more - UN
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
3.6m/s
35%
755mm
Popular news
Czech Initiative: Ukraine has already received a million large-caliber ammunition - FialaAugust 14, 03:08 AM • 4626 views
Russia refuses to make territorial concessions to Ukraine and maintains old war goalsAugust 14, 04:22 AM • 34690 views
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideo08:48 AM • 31643 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - Budanov08:55 AM • 12726 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 12013 views
Publications
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
Exclusive
08:11 AM • 49566 views
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
Exclusive
August 13, 09:48 AM • 173024 views
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?Photo
Exclusive
August 13, 08:39 AM • 147004 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:18 AM • 136429 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 146421 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Netherlands
United Kingdom
North Korea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuit09:44 AM • 13161 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 33562 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 55485 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 108365 views
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in IbizaVideoAugust 13, 05:47 AM • 124443 views
Actual
The Times
World War II
Diia (service)
WhatsApp
Signal

Two 14-year-old boys found dead in Lviv: police investigating circumstances

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1538 views

Two 14-year-old boys were found dead in a private house in Lviv. Police are investigating the incident as an accident, and examinations have been ordered.

Two 14-year-old boys found dead in Lviv: police investigating circumstances

The bodies of two 14-year-old boys were found in a private house in Lviv. The police opened a criminal case with the note "accident" and are conducting an investigation, writes UNN with reference to the Lviv Oblast police.

On August 12, the bodies of two 14-year-old Lviv residents were found in one of the private houses in Lviv, without signs of life. One of the deceased temporarily lived in the Republic of Poland, the other permanently resided in Lviv. The boys' bodies were discovered by the mother of one of them, who also reported the incident to the police.

- the law enforcement officers wrote. 

They added that investigators opened a criminal case under the article "murder" with the note "accident".

An investigation is underway, a number of examinations have been appointed

- the police added.

Earlier, UNN sources reported that law enforcement officers are considering the version of drug use as the cause of death. 

Alona Utkina

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Lviv
Poland