Twenty-five scholarships named after the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred will be awarded to young scientists: competition terms

The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has announced a competition for state named scholarships honoring the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred for young scientists. UNN reports this with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine.

Following the selection process, 25 scientists will receive scholarships for one year.

Competition details

As noted by the ministry, the competition provides for the awarding of 25 state named scholarships. These include five scholarships named after Dmytro Maksymov, five scholarships named after Nazariy Voitovych, five scholarships named after Roman Huryk, five scholarships named after Ustym Holodniuk, and five scholarships named after Yuriy Popravka.

All of them are named after Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred who died during the Revolution of Dignity.

The amount of each scholarship will be equal to two subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons established at the beginning of the respective year. The payments will be awarded for a period of one year.

Young Ukrainian scientists aged up to and including 35 may apply for state support. For those who have already earned a Doctor of Sciences degree, the age limit is raised to 40, inclusive.

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Formal compliance with the age criteria is not the only requirement, because fortunately the competition is not a lottery after all. The selection will take into account the candidates’ scientific achievements, the results of their research, professional activity, and civic stance.

The Ministry of Education and Science emphasized that applicants must demonstrate significant results in their scientific work. At the same time, one of the distinguishing features of these scholarships is that the assessment considers not only the academic component but also the civic engagement of young scientists.

Documents for participation in the competition may be submitted until September 21, 2026, inclusive. Applications are accepted electronically through the Ukrainian Research Information System, URIS.

Thus, candidates do not need to submit documents in paper form directly to the Ministry. The main participation procedure will take place online.

The state named scholarships honoring the Heroes of the Heavenly Hundred were introduced as a form of support for young scientists and, at the same time, as a way to preserve the memory of the participants in the Revolution of Dignity. The scholarships bear the names of Ukrainians who died during the Maidan events and became symbols of the struggle for democratic change and Ukraine’s European path.

The competition is primarily aimed at young researchers who already have notable achievements in their field and combine scientific work with active participation in public life.

After the document submission period ends, the candidates will undergo a competitive selection process. As a result, 25 young scientists will be chosen to receive state named scholarships for a period of one year.

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