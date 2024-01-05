ukenru
Grants and concessional loans: the government has approved a draft law on changes in the financing of higher education starting this year

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 107520 views

The Ukrainian government has approved a bill to reform the financing of higher education starting in 2024, which provides for a transition to co-financing of tuition fees and expanding state financial support.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on changes in the financing of higher education starting in 2024. In particular, it is assumed that there will be no strict division into "state employees" and "contract employees". UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Education and Science.

Today, on January 5, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved the draft Law of Ukraine "On Amendments to Certain Laws of Ukraine on Financing Higher Education and Providing State Targeted Support to its Applicants." The draft law will soon be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine for consideration. 

- the statement said.

Details

It is reported that the purpose of the draft law is to expand the instruments of state financing of higher education through the development of the principle of co-financing of tuition fees by the state and individuals (legal entities) and to increase the efficiency of the use of state resources.

As a result, over the next five years, the share of applicants who can receive full or partial state financial support for full-time higher education should increase by 40%. 

 , the message says.

Thus, the draft law stipulates that there will be no strict division into state-funded and contract students. Some students will continue to study free of charge under the state or regional order, which will be formed based on the confirmed needs of the state. Even more students will study under the co-financing system, when part of the money for them will be paid by the state in the form of a state grant or a preferential long-term loan, and the other will be financed by individuals (legal entities). It will also be possible to study only at the expense of individuals and legal entities.

If the Verkhovna Rada promptly adopts the draft law, the new grant system will be launched in September 2024. These changes will contribute to the growth of financial resources in the field of higher education, as well as strengthen the ability of Ukrainians to pay for higher education through the co-financing mechanism. 

 - reported in the Ministry of Education and Science.

The new funding model will improve the targeting of public funds and increase the flexibility of some state grants.

Addendum Addendum

The government plans to launch a large-scale reform of higher education this year. In addition to state-funded and contractual education, they want to introduce state grants and soft loans. 

Anna Murashko

