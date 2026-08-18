Tusk reacted to the attack on Ukrainian children in Bydgoszcz, Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reacted to the attack on two Ukrainian children in Bydgoszcz, Poland, reports UNN citing Onet Wiadomości.

Context

Two Ukrainian children, a 14-year-old girl and her 12-year-old brother, were attacked by two adults at a playground in Bydgoszcz. The incident occurred on Friday, August 14, near the railway station. The Consulate General of Ukraine in Gdańsk reported that the attackers were provoked by the children speaking Ukrainian. The brother and sister were physically attacked; the adults twisted their arms and broke their toys. The attackers used threats and insults. The children’s mother received consular and legal assistance. Police are searching for the perpetrators.

In Poland, two Ukrainian children attacked because they spoke Ukrainian; attackers are being sought, consulate says

How did Donald Tusk react?

"We are all outraged by this latest report of the aggressive behavior of two individuals in Bydgoszcz toward two Ukrainian children at a playground. Regardless of what some people think about Ukraine, we are aware of recent developments, we know that not everything is all right on either the Ukrainian or Polish side, we understand that, but attacking children is an anti-Polish act. We have always been very proud, as Poles, of how we treat our children and children seeking our hospitality," said the Polish prime minister.

"This is absolutely unacceptable. They are harming Poland. These two ‘brave’ citizens who attacked 12- and 14-year-old children are being pursued. I have information for them. You will be caught by the end of the week. You will be much better off—you can ask your lawyer friend—if you report to the police today. Your situation will be much worse when you are caught at the end of the week and held accountable for what you have done. This is free, heartfelt legal advice from me," Tusk emphasized.

Meanwhile, the outlet reports that the provincial police headquarters in Bydgoszcz announced that officers had detained two people in Bydgoszcz: a 46-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man. According to the statement, the detainees may be connected to the incident, and investigations into them are currently ongoing.