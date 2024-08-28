ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Tusk on Russian drone over Poland: we don't know if it was there at all

Tusk on Russian drone over Poland: we don't know if it was there at all

Kyiv

Polish Prime Minister Tusk said that the country does not shoot down air objects from Ukraine because it is impossible to quickly check their status. He also noted that there was no evidence of Russian drones entering Polish airspace on August 26.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that air objects from Ukraine over Poland are not shot down because it is impossible to check whether it is a civilian object and said that the allies recommend some restraint when it comes to shooting at unidentified air objects. Tusk said this during a press conference, according to Rzeczpospolita, UNN reports.

Details

Asked whether there are plans to amend the law to make it easier to shoot down objects - drones or missiles - that appear in Polish airspace during Russia's massive air attacks against Ukraine, Tusk said that the allies recommend some restraint when it comes to shooting at unidentified aerial objects.

If there is no threat, if it is not aggression, I really appreciate the balanced position of our military. The problem with shooting down is often of a different nature. It is often a matter of fractions of a second, which makes it impossible to check whether it is a civilian object. Or whether it is a lost airplane. They should not open fire every time something moves in the sky. This will make you feel safer

- Tusk said.

He also emphasized that there is no confirmation yet that the object that was in the Polish sky on August 26 was a Russian drone.

Almost 400 soldiers are searching 24 hours a day for any trace of a drone or two, as some say, but there is no 100% certainty that they entered Polish airspace. We don't know whose they were. If they existed at all

- Tusk added.

Recall

On August 26, during the massive Russian attack on Ukraine , an object flew over the territory of Poland. General Maciej Klisz stated that the object was detected by radar, but disappeared after 25 km of flight, and a search operation was launched.

