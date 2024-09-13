ukenru
Tusk on Putin's threats: “I would not attach too much importance”

Tusk on Putin's threats: “I would not attach too much importance”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13093 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk commented on Putin's statement that “NATO countries are in a state of war” in the case of authorization of long-range missile strikes. He believes that this demonstrates Russia's difficult situation at the front and emphasizes the need for further support for Ukraine.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's threats should convince the world that assistance to Ukraine is necessary and should continue, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said. He commented on the statement of the Russian president that if the West allows Ukraine to hit the territory of Russia with long-range missiles, it will mean that “NATO countries are at war with Russia.” UNN reports this with reference to Polskie Radio. 

Asked at a press conference in Wroclaw what Putin's statement meant for Poland,  Tusk replied that “we have to take all the events in Ukraine and on the Russian-Ukrainian front very seriously.” But he added that  “I would not attach too much importance to the latest declarations or statements of President Putin in terms of generating threats.

According to the Prime Minister of Poland, Putin's words “rather indicate the difficult situation of the Russians at the front.” 

“It is quite clear that Ukraine cannot remain helpless and defenseless in the face of the growing air threat from Russia,”  he emphasized. This is especially true, he said, after Russia reportedly received more than 200 Iranian ballistic missiles. 

Putin makes cynical statement about long-range missile strikes on Russia12.09.24, 20:42 • 46403 views

It is in the interests of Poland and our security that Ukraine is best equipped during the war and that it can protect Ukrainian skies as effectively as possible, because it is also the protection of our airspace

- Tusk emphasized. 

He said that he had a long conversation on this topic with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, and is in constant contact with other leaders. “The solidarity of the West on this issue is increasingly impressive, and we should expect more intensive assistance to Ukraine from our allies and the entire Western world,” the Prime Minister said. 

Let's take President Putin's words as an attempt to discourage the West from providing such assistance, and I don't think we should draw any more dramatic conclusions from this. Putin's words should rather convince us that this assistance is appropriate, necessary and should be continued

- said the head of the Polish government.

British Prime Minister responds to Putin's threats: Russia can immediately end the war in Ukraine13.09.24, 08:51 • 86660 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

News of the World

