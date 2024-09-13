ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
British Prime Minister responds to Putin's threats: Russia can immediately end the war in Ukraine

British Prime Minister responds to Putin's threats: Russia can immediately end the war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 86660 views

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that Russia started the war and could end it. He supported Ukraine's right to self-defense, but emphasized that Britain does not want a conflict with Russia.

Russia has started a war in Ukraine and may end it right now, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, commenting on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statement that Moscow would consider Western weapons strikes on Russia as a serious escalation. This is reported by the BBC, UNN reports.

Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that if the decision to lift restrictions on western weapons strikes on russia is approved, it will mean direct participation of nato countries in the war.

When asked to comment on this statement, the British Prime Minister replied:

“Russia started this conflict. Russia has illegally invaded Ukraine. Russia can stop this conflict immediately. Ukraine has the right to self-defense, and obviously we fully support Ukraine's right to self-defense by providing training opportunities. But we are not seeking a conflict with Russia, it is not our intention in the slightest.” 

According to the BBC's Russian service, Starmer was cautious about commenting on the prospect of lifting restrictions on long-range strikes deep into Russian territory, but did not deny that this issue was on the agenda.

“We are key allies of the United States and we are very, very closely connected, especially on issues like Ukraine and the Middle East. In the next few weeks and months, there are likely to be some really important developments in both Ukraine and the Middle East, and so a number of tactical decisions need to be made. I really want these tactical decisions to be made in a strategic context,” he added.

Recall

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will meet on September 13 in Washington, DC.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World

