Turkish prosecutors demand trial for 16-year-old girl for insulting Erdogan

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 128947 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 133961 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 220573 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 164896 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 159987 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145934 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 210394 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112708 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 197573 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105240 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 96920 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 108939 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 105813 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 85697 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 74097 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154599 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153564 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 157468 views
Turkish prosecutors demand trial for 16-year-old girl for insulting Erdogan

Turkish prosecutors demand trial for 16-year-old girl for insulting Erdogan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32326 views

A 16-year-old girl is accused of insulting Turkish President Erdogan by using foul language. The prosecutor's office is demanding a trial, despite the girl's explanation that she was simply afraid of the motorcade.

Prosecutors demanded a trial for a girl accused of insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the Turkish Minute portal, UNN reports

Detentions and charges

A 16-year-old girl was taken into custody on May 12 after Erdogan's security guards accused her of swearing at a passing presidential motorcade. The girl explained that she was simply frightened when the car drove by at high speed and assured that she did not know who owned the vehicle. She denied any intention of insulting the president or other officials.

Judicial oversight and restrictions

After her detention, the girl was released under judicial supervision by the decision of the First Criminal Magistrate Court of Istanbul. The court ordered her to report to the police every week and not to leave the city.

Indictment and prosecutor's demands

On August 18, the prosecutor filed an indictment demanding the girl's conviction for insulting the president. Last year, 972 minors were charged in Turkey with articles related to insulting the president and other officials.

Context of the law and human rights concerns

Since 2005, the Turkish Criminal Code has had articles prohibiting insulting the “Turkish nation” and officials, which are often used by the authorities to restrict freedom of expression, human rights activists say.

Case study of Sedef Kabas

In 2022, a Turkish court arrested well-known journalist Sedef Kabas on charges of insulting President Erdogan. The insult was expressed in the form of a saying that the journalist voiced on an opposition TV channel and on her Twitter account, which caused condemnation from government officials. The law on insulting the president provides for imprisonment for a term of one to four years.

Turkey detains 119 people suspected of involvement in ISIS30.08.24, 15:46 • 13337 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

