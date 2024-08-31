Turkish prosecutors demand trial for 16-year-old girl for insulting Erdogan

Prosecutors demanded a trial for a girl accused of insulting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the Turkish Minute portal, UNN reports .

Detentions and charges

A 16-year-old girl was taken into custody on May 12 after Erdogan's security guards accused her of swearing at a passing presidential motorcade. The girl explained that she was simply frightened when the car drove by at high speed and assured that she did not know who owned the vehicle. She denied any intention of insulting the president or other officials.

Judicial oversight and restrictions

After her detention, the girl was released under judicial supervision by the decision of the First Criminal Magistrate Court of Istanbul. The court ordered her to report to the police every week and not to leave the city.

Indictment and prosecutor's demands

On August 18, the prosecutor filed an indictment demanding the girl's conviction for insulting the president. Last year, 972 minors were charged in Turkey with articles related to insulting the president and other officials.

Context of the law and human rights concerns

Since 2005, the Turkish Criminal Code has had articles prohibiting insulting the “Turkish nation” and officials, which are often used by the authorities to restrict freedom of expression, human rights activists say.

Case study of Sedef Kabas

In 2022, a Turkish court arrested well-known journalist Sedef Kabas on charges of insulting President Erdogan. The insult was expressed in the form of a saying that the journalist voiced on an opposition TV channel and on her Twitter account, which caused condemnation from government officials. The law on insulting the president provides for imprisonment for a term of one to four years.

Turkey detains 119 people suspected of involvement in ISIS