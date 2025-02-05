ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 14808 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 62457 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102107 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 105515 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 123086 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102190 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 129246 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103529 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113297 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116905 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Turkey expects progress in Ukraine peace initiatives by June

Turkey expects progress in Ukraine peace initiatives by June

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23639 views

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expects progress in peace initiatives regarding Ukraine by June.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that he expects peace initiatives regarding Ukraine to take concrete shape by June. He said this in an interview with Anadolu, reports UNN.

We are hearing about a number of initiatives by US President Donald Trump on this issue. However, before a meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States, behind-the-scenes preparations need to be made and all preparations completed. Without these preparatory steps, the meeting of the leaders will be meaningless

- Fidan said.

As Hürriyet noted earlier, peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could begin in April-May 2025. These talks could allegedly take place before the meeting between Trump and Putin.

Recall

Trump said that the United States is engaged in “very constructive talks on Ukraine” and he will “do everything” to stop the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he was ready to sit down at the negotiating table if it would stop the war, but he perceives the Russian dictator as an enemy.

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

