Turkey expects progress in Ukraine peace initiatives by June

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that he expects peace initiatives regarding Ukraine to take concrete shape by June. He said this in an interview with Anadolu, reports UNN.



We are hearing about a number of initiatives by US President Donald Trump on this issue. However, before a meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States, behind-the-scenes preparations need to be made and all preparations completed. Without these preparatory steps, the meeting of the leaders will be meaningless - Fidan said.

As Hürriyet noted earlier, peace talks between Ukraine and Russia could begin in April-May 2025. These talks could allegedly take place before the meeting between Trump and Putin.

Recall

Trump said that the United States is engaged in “very constructive talks on Ukraine” and he will “do everything” to stop the war in Ukraine.



At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat he was ready to sit down at the negotiating table if it would stop the war, but he perceives the Russian dictator as an enemy.

