$
41.53
↓
0.01
€
48.02
↓
0.05
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM
• 20474 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM
• 61651 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM
• 54303 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM
• 65069 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM
• 58958 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM
• 97815 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM
• 53224 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM
• 61775 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
June 18, 08:06 AM
• 154407 views
The Rada has adopted the law on multiple citizenship in its entirety
Exclusive
June 18, 06:55 AM
• 67197 views
How to save savings in the face of currency fluctuations: economist's advice
Popular news
Ukraine's Armed Forces vehicles set ablaze: law enforcement suspects four saboteurs
June 18, 05:14 PM
• 3480 views
NATO summit "will be short and purposeful", as Trump wants, and Zelensky will be demoted diplomatically - The Times
June 18, 05:56 PM
• 13199 views
Ukraine extradited a member of an international cybercrime group to the USA
June 18, 07:13 PM
• 3574 views
Iran announced the first combat launch of the medium-range ballistic missile "Sajil"
June 18, 07:23 PM
• 10868 views
The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the Sumy community with MLRS
June 18, 07:43 PM
• 3668 views
Publications
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevant
June 18, 03:11 PM
• 52626 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer Zyma
June 18, 01:36 PM
• 97313 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM
• 97815 views
Last in line: which EU countries still use Soviet aircraft and why it is important for Ukraine
June 17, 03:35 PM
• 198510 views
Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu
June 16, 09:40 AM
• 423037 views
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date feature
June 17, 03:09 PM
• 118128 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created
June 16, 05:56 PM
• 172950 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump
June 16, 03:30 PM
• 182555 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosen
June 16, 09:17 AM
• 240124 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from critics
June 15, 08:57 AM
• 119463 views
