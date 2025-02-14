Trustee Plus is preparing a breakthrough update and will open a new era in digital finance

On March 5, 2025, Trustee Plus will present an updated version of its crypto wallet, which, according to the developers, will become an important milestone for the financial market of Ukraine. The new functionality is expected to provide users with a radically new experience of interacting with digital assets, UNN reports.

For the first tests, the company has formed a focus group that has been granted early access to the updated product. Additionally, a special web resourcehas been launched, where the countdown to the official release has already begun.

On the website, you can also apply to participate in a closed Telegram community. Members of the group will be the first to learn key news about the launch and will be able to compete for valuable prizes prepared by the Trustee Plus team.

The developers have not yet disclosed all the details, but they claim that the upcoming update can not only affect the Ukrainian cryptocurrency market but also set new trends in the global industry. The changes are based on advanced technologies and maximum adaptation to user requests.

"What are we preparing for our audience? I'm not afraid to call it a revolution that blurs the line between cryptocurrencies and traditional finance. This is a controlled revolution driven by users themselves, their wishes and vision of the future. We will carefully pack all of this into the new Trustee Plus," said Vadim Grusha, CEO of the company.

In 2024, Trustee Plus achieved significant success, experts say. The number of cryptocurrency wallet downloads exceeded 700,000, and the number of exchange transactions exceeded 27.3 million. In addition, more than 151,000 users have issued payment cards of the service.

The company offers convenient tools for working with digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT and allows you to conduct transactions with a USD Coin wallet.

The unanimity of users and experts in assessing the company's performance is worth highlighting. According to Incrypted, Trustee Plus was ranked among the top 10 best crypto wallets in 2025. This became possible due to its high customer focus and advanced solutions.

The journalists' conclusions are confirmed by reviews of Trustee on specialized forums and online resources. All of them note the convenience, security, and reliability of the cryptocurrency wallet.