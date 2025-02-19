Trump's special representative for Ukraine arrived in Kyiv

U.S. President's Special Representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg has arrived in Kyiv, reports UNN.

Details

U.S. Special Representative Keith Kellogg arrived in Ukraine for a two-day visit on February 20.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy indicated that he would like to take him to the front line to meet with the military. Zelenskyy also announced a "broad conversation" with him about security guarantees.

Zelenskyy noted that after Kellogg's return to the U.S., there will be an understanding of when he can meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.