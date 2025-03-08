Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is under threat from wildfires in Florida
Kyiv • UNN
Trump's resort residence and Palm Beach County in Florida are in a high-risk area for wildfires. The state has already recorded over 600 fires this year, 18 of which are still active.
The resort residence of U.S. President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago, as well as the entire Palm Beach County in the state of Florida, are under a high threat of wildfires, according to a map from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), reports UNN citing Newsweek.
Details
The wildfire season in the Sunshine State lasts all year, although its peak occurs in late spring to summer when drought is at its highest.
This year, over 600 fires have broken out across the state. As of Friday evening, there were 18 active fires in Florida.
The area of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is 62,000 square feet (5,760 sq. m), making it the 22nd largest house in the United States - larger than the White House.
One of the fires is raging in Palm Beach County, where Mar-a-Lago is located. The flames are on the opposite side of the county from Mar-a-Lago. According to the latest data, the fire covered an area of 10 hectares and is 90 percent contained.
On Friday morning, meteorologists from the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of sensitive weather conditions related to the fires.
It is estimated that the fire danger on Friday was highest in South Florida, including Mar-a-Lago and Palm Beach County, as well as in North Central Florida. According to the FDACS map, all these areas were classified as being under "high" fire risk.
Another part of Florida was classified as being under "moderate" risk.
Earlier, NWS meteorologist Megan Tollefsen told Newsweek that weather conditions related to the fires would begin to improve over the weekend.