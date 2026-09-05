Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner have arrived in moscow - Russian media

The plane carrying U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow on September 5. This was reported by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

According to Russian media, a business jet that may be carrying Witkoff and Kushner arrived in Moscow.

"The plane landed at Vnukovo Airport," a source told Russian media.

Reportedly, convoy vehicles that will meet the American negotiators arrived at Vnukovo Airport.

Witkoff and Kushner are taking a proposal to Moscow and Kyiv to end the war — Trump

According to SHOT, a government Boeing C‑32A departed from Miami the previous day, then flew from Helsinki toward St. Petersburg. The aircraft was expected to land at Vnukovo at around 12 o'clock.

Update

When asked about the visit on September 4, U.S. President Donald Trump said that "they will bring an offer to end the war with them," although he did not provide any details.

According to people close to the Kremlin, "expectations for the visit are extremely low."

Witkoff and Kushner will leave Moscow to visit Ukraine on Sunday, September 6, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on the evening of Friday, September 4. Kyiv's goal is to make the visit "as constructive and substantive as possible," he said.

"We need to look for real options for ending this war," the President of Ukraine said. Ukraine will not carry out airstrikes during the period necessary for the U.S. visit and expects reciprocity from Russia, Zelenskyy said.

But on the night of September 5, Russia continued its strikes on Ukraine, including with ballistic missiles and attack drones.