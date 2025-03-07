Trump threatened sanctions and tariffs against Russia: called on Ukraine and Russia to sit down for negotiations
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump called on Ukraine and Russia to sit down at the negotiating table in his social media post and threatened broad sanctions against Russia "until a ceasefire and a final peace agreement is reached," reports UNN.
Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely "pounding" Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and final settlement agreement on peace is reached. To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!
Supplement
Trump indicated during his election campaign that he wanted to end the war in Ukraine. In February, the US and Russia held the first round of negotiations at the diplomatic level. However, this meeting raised concerns about the exclusion of Ukraine and Europe from the negotiations.
The US intends to conclude a so-called resource agreement with Ukraine, which would provide access to Ukrainian rare earths, among other things. Zelensky insisted that the agreement include firm security guarantees from the US. Trump suggested that the presence of American contractors in Ukraine would serve as a security guarantee, but the responsibility for Ukraine's security would now fall on Europe.
In the White House, it was indicated that in order to "agree on peace, both sides need to be seated at the table, and in any good agreement - in business, in politics - both sides usually leave a little dissatisfied."