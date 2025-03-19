Trump is on a call with Zelenskyy from the Oval Office - White House
Kyiv • UNN
President Trump is currently holding a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The conversation is taking place in the Oval Office.
Earlier
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he had a conversation scheduled with US President Donald Trump on March 19. According to him, the details of the next steps to cease fire between Ukraine and Russia will be discussed after Trump's conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin on March 18, the details of which he also expected to hear.