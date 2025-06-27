$41.660.13
Trump said the US signed a trade deal with China

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

The US has officially signed a trade agreement with China. President Donald Trump also announced plans to conclude a similar agreement with India.

Trump said the US signed a trade deal with China

The United States has signed a trade agreement with China and plans to conclude a similar agreement with India. This was stated by US President Donald Trump, speaking at the White House, writes UNN.

Details

"We just signed an agreement with China," the president said.

He also added that the US plans to sign a similar agreement with India.

However, Trump noted that Washington would not necessarily negotiate with all countries. Some countries would simply be notified that "now you pay tariffs of 25-45%".

"It's an easy way to do it. But my people don't want to do that. They want to make more deals than I would," Trump added.

Addition

In early April, Donald Trump introduced import tariffs on goods from most countries – the main trading partners of the United States. The size of the tariffs ranged from 10% to 49%.

However, on April 9, the president decided to suspend these duties for 90 days. Washington planned to use this time to hold separate negotiations with each country to conclude bilateral trade agreements.

The most intense confrontation unfolded between the United States and China. Both sides repeatedly and emotionally responded to each other with tariff increases, as a result of which tariffs reached 145% from the US side and 125% from the Chinese side.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyPolitics
White House
Donald Trump
India
China
United States
