Trump said the US may not reach a trade deal with Canada, but simply leave tariffs in place

$41.770.01
49.100.12
ukenru
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 12660 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 32853 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 125698 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 51749 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 52239 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 89169 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 39462 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 53388 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 50610 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91585 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
0m/s
84%
749mm
Popular news
Funding remains critically low: UN has raised only a third of the necessary funds for UkraineJuly 25, 05:25 PM • 2862 views
In Kharkiv region, a pregnant woman lost twins: three medics were notified of suspicionJuly 25, 05:37 PM • 11038 views
Ukraine's Minister of Defense presented a new team of deputies: who is responsible for whatJuly 25, 05:59 PM • 13123 views
The Cabinet of Ministers allocates over UAH 270 million for teachers' additional paymentsJuly 25, 07:36 PM • 3060 views
Ukraine and Russia have reached a principled agreement on organizing a meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin - FidanJuly 25, 08:16 PM • 4634 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 125696 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 89168 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 146158 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 121236 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 140739 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 252347 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 366143 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 445122 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 445306 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 430675 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Facebook
Starlink

Trump said the US may not reach a trade deal with Canada, but simply leave tariffs in place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

US President Donald Trump said the US may not reach a trade deal with Canada, suggesting the imposition of tariffs. This comes ahead of August 1, when Washington threatens to impose a 35% tariff on Canadian goods.

Trump said the US may not reach a trade deal with Canada, but simply leave tariffs in place

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States would likely not reach an agreed trade deal with Canada, suggesting that his administration could unilaterally impose tariffs. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Speaking to reporters before flying to Scotland, Trump said: "We're not doing very well with Canada. I think it might be a case where it's just tariffs, not some kind of negotiation."

Both countries are trying to conclude a trade agreement by August 1 – from this day on, Washington threatens to impose a 35% tariff on all Canadian goods not covered by the United States–Mexico–Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Mark Carney's office (Canada's representative) has not yet commented on the situation. Canadian officials are increasingly admitting that the likelihood of reaching an agreement by August 1 is very low.

Dominic LeBlanc, the federal minister responsible for trade relations with the US, told reporters in Washington after two days of negotiations:

"We have made some progress, but there is still a lot of work ahead."

According to him, Canada will take as much time as needed to achieve the most favorable agreement.

Last week, Carney also noted that Canada would likely not be able to convince the US to completely lift all sanctions.

Trump threatened 35% tariffs on goods from Canada in a new round of trade war11.07.25, 11:03 • 5216 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Reuters
Donald Trump
Canada
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9