Trump said Iran wants talks, but it's "too late"

01:15 PM • 5780 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
01:07 PM • 12039 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
12:11 PM • 12430 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 13648 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
09:06 AM • 18860 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 31423 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 101122 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 03:45 PM • 84178 views
The world on the brink of World War III: what role does Ukraine play in the war in the Middle East?
March 2, 03:00 PM • 60465 views
Ukraine strengthens consular support for citizens in the Middle East, no information about dead or injured - MFA
March 2, 02:18 PM • 51490 views
Ukraine discusses with the EU changes in legislation regarding the possibility of confiscating oil from tankers of Russia's "shadow fleet"
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Israel reported simultaneous strikes in Tehran and Beirut
Iran used Russian drone strike tactics against Persian Gulf states - WSJ
Full Moon on March 3rd or the "Worm Moon" – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon
Gas prices in Europe surged amid Qatar LNG plant shutdown
Ports in UAE and Oman hit by drone attacks
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rules
Full Moon on March 3rd or the "Worm Moon" – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenon
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advice
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 101122 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvest
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internet
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the war
Olha Sumska touchingly congratulated her daughter on her 24th birthday
Trump said Iran wants talks, but it's "too late"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Donald Trump claims that Iran is seeking negotiations with the US amid military operations. However, he believes that the time for negotiations has already been lost.

Trump said Iran wants talks, but it's "too late"

US leader Donald Trump said today that Tehran is seeking negotiations with the US as military operations against Iran continue, but noted that he believes the opportunity for talks has been lost, UNN reports.

"Their air defense, air force, navy, and leadership are gone. They want to talk. I said, 'Too late!'" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump launched more military strikes on other countries than any US president - Axios03.03.26, 07:31 • 6884 views

However, the American leader hinted over the weekend that he had agreed to begin talks with Iranian leaders after the start of US and Israeli strikes.

"They want to talk, and I agreed to talk, so I will talk to them," Trump said on Sunday. "They should have done it sooner."

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump02.03.26, 19:14 • 14054 views

Prior to the military operation, three rounds of negotiations took place between the US and Iran, the last of which concluded last week in Geneva.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World