Trump said Iran wants talks, but it's "too late"

US leader Donald Trump said today that Tehran is seeking negotiations with the US as military operations against Iran continue, but noted that he believes the opportunity for talks has been lost, UNN reports.

"Their air defense, air force, navy, and leadership are gone. They want to talk. I said, 'Too late!'" Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump launched more military strikes on other countries than any US president - Axios

However, the American leader hinted over the weekend that he had agreed to begin talks with Iranian leaders after the start of US and Israeli strikes.

"They want to talk, and I agreed to talk, so I will talk to them," Trump said on Sunday. "They should have done it sooner."

The US predicted that the operation against Iran would last 4-5 weeks, but there is potential for it to continue - Trump

Prior to the military operation, three rounds of negotiations took place between the US and Iran, the last of which concluded last week in Geneva.