Trump said he knew nothing about Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Moscow

US President Donald Trump said he knew nothing about the upcoming visit of his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Moscow for talks with the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, he told Reuters, writes UNN.

Trump told Reuters that he was "unaware of a possible upcoming trip by Witkoff and Kushner to Moscow," which Bloomberg reported earlier on Wednesday.

Trump's envoys Witkoff and Kushner plan a trip to Moscow to meet with Putin in the near future - Bloomberg

US-led negotiations, the publication writes, have focused in recent weeks on security guarantees for post-war Ukraine to ensure that Russia does not invade the country's territory after a potential peace agreement. In general, American negotiators have insisted that Ukraine cede its eastern Donbas region as part of any deal with Russia.

Ukrainian officials have been actively involved in recent negotiations, which on the US side were led by special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law. Some European officials have expressed doubt about the likelihood that Putin will agree to some conditions recently agreed upon by Kyiv, Washington, and European leaders.

When asked whether he would meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the World Economic Forum in Davos next week, Trump replied that he would, but hinted that there were no plans yet.

"I would agree - if he's there," Trump said. "I'll be there."

In the same interview, Trump expressed the opinion that currently Ukraine, and not Russia, is hindering the process of concluding an agreement on ending the war.

Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia

When asked why he thought Zelenskyy was delaying negotiations, Trump did not elaborate, saying only, "I just think he, you know, has a hard time getting there."

Zelenskyy has publicly ruled out any territorial concessions to Moscow, stating that Ukraine has no right under the constitution to cede any land, the publication noted.