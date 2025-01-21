Trump: Russia has lost almost 1 million soldiers in the war against Ukraine

US President Donald Trump said that Russia has lost almost 1 million soldiers in the war against Russia, while Ukraine has lost about 700,000. Trump said this at a meeting with journalists, POLITICO reports, UNN reports.

Details

During a meeting with journalists, Trump said that Putin could not be satisfied with the slow progress of his war against Ukraine.

Most people thought it would last about a week, and now you have three years. We have figures that almost a million Russian soldiers have been killed. About 700 thousand Ukrainian soldiers were killed. Russia is bigger, they lost more soldiers, but this is no way to run a country - Trump said.

Recall

Earlier, Trump, answering a question about Russia's war in Ukraine, pointed to economic difficulties in Russia that could push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to negotiate.