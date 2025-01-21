Trump: Russia has lost almost 1 million soldiers in the war against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that Russia has lost almost 1 million soldiers, while Ukraine has lost about 700,000. According to him, Putin cannot be satisfied with the slow progress of the war.
US President Donald Trump said that Russia has lost almost 1 million soldiers in the war against Russia, while Ukraine has lost about 700,000. Trump said this at a meeting with journalists, POLITICO reports, UNN reports.
Details
During a meeting with journalists, Trump said that Putin could not be satisfied with the slow progress of his war against Ukraine.
Most people thought it would last about a week, and now you have three years. We have figures that almost a million Russian soldiers have been killed. About 700 thousand Ukrainian soldiers were killed. Russia is bigger, they lost more soldiers, but this is no way to run a country
Recall
Earlier, Trump, answering a question about Russia's war in Ukraine, pointed to economic difficulties in Russia that could push Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to negotiate.