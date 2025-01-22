Trump revealed the contents of Biden's farewell letter

US President Donald Trump has revealed the contents of the letter that President Joe Biden left him as he left the Oval Office earlier this week, reports UNN with reference to Fox News.

The letter Trump found in Resolute's desk in the Oval Office reads as follows:

“As I leave this hallowed office, I wish you and your family all the best for the next four years. The American people - and people around the world - look to this House for stability in the inevitable storms of history, and I pray that the years ahead will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our country. May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since its founding.

The letter was signed “Joe Biden” and dated January 20, 2025.

On Monday, Trump found the letter - a white envelope addressed to “47”.

