Trump revealed the contents of Biden's farewell letter

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 100771 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 101995 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 109976 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 112657 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 134086 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 104282 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 137156 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103829 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113476 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117013 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121663 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 74552 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116603 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 47491 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 48623 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 100771 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 134086 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 137156 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 168453 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 158119 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 33793 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 48623 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 116603 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 121663 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140842 views
Trump revealed the contents of Biden's farewell letter

Trump revealed the contents of Biden's farewell letter

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 52328 views

Donald Trump discovered a letter from Joe Biden in the Oval Office dated January 20, 2025. In the message, Biden wished Trump success and prosperity for the country in the next four years.

US President Donald Trump has revealed the contents of the letter that President Joe Biden left him as he left the Oval Office earlier this week, reports UNN with reference to Fox News.

The letter Trump found in Resolute's desk in the Oval Office reads as follows:

“As I leave this hallowed office, I wish you and your family all the best for the next four years. The American people - and people around the world - look to this House for stability in the inevitable storms of history, and I pray that the years ahead will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our country. May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since its founding.

The letter was signed “Joe Biden” and dated January 20, 2025.

On Monday, Trump found the letter - a white envelope addressed to “47”.

Trump signs executive order recognizing only two genders in federal documents22.01.2025, 10:22 • 29384 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

