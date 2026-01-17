$43.180.08
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Trump prepares lawsuit against "JPMorgan Chase" over banking service restrictions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Donald Trump announced his intention to sue JPMorgan Chase over the closure of his accounts after the events of January 6, 2021. He claims the bank acted improperly for political reasons.

Trump prepares lawsuit against "JPMorgan Chase" over banking service restrictions

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to sue one of the country's largest banks, JPMorgan Chase. The reason was the so-called "debanking" - the closure of accounts and refusal of financial services after the events of January 6, 2021. He announced this on January 17 on his social network "Truth Social", writes UNN.

Details

Trump claims that the banking institution acted unlawfully by terminating cooperation with him for political reasons. According to the president, the lawsuit will be filed within the next two weeks.

Time to seek new leadership in Iran: Trump in response to Khamenei's accusations17.01.26, 20:31 • 2328 views

I will be suing JPMorgan Chase over the next two weeks for improperly and unfairly DEBANKING me after the January 6th protests

– Trump said.

He also added that he considers these actions of the financial institution part of a broader campaign to restrict the rights of conservatives.

Context and bank's reaction

This statement came amid media reports that Trump allegedly offered JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon the position of head of the Federal Reserve System (FRS). The president denied these rumors, calling them "absolutely false."

Trump imposes tariffs on several European countries over their stance on Greenland17.01.26, 19:03 • 3484 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Bank card
US Elections
Social network
Skirmishes
Federal Reserve
Truth Social
JPMorgan Chase
Donald Trump
United States