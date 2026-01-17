Trump prepares lawsuit against "JPMorgan Chase" over banking service restrictions

US President Donald Trump announced his intention to sue one of the country's largest banks, JPMorgan Chase. The reason was the so-called "debanking" - the closure of accounts and refusal of financial services after the events of January 6, 2021. He announced this on January 17 on his social network "Truth Social", writes UNN.

Details

Trump claims that the banking institution acted unlawfully by terminating cooperation with him for political reasons. According to the president, the lawsuit will be filed within the next two weeks.

I will be suing JPMorgan Chase over the next two weeks for improperly and unfairly DEBANKING me after the January 6th protests – Trump said.

He also added that he considers these actions of the financial institution part of a broader campaign to restrict the rights of conservatives.

Context and bank's reaction

This statement came amid media reports that Trump allegedly offered JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon the position of head of the Federal Reserve System (FRS). The president denied these rumors, calling them "absolutely false."

