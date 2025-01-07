Trump postpones his representative's visit to Ukraine until after the inauguration

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 57134 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 149604 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 128614 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136150 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134747 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172394 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110892 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165047 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104507 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113974 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131925 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130827 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 44493 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100840 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103077 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 149604 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172394 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165047 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192748 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181929 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 130827 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 131925 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143292 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134875 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152037 views
Trump postpones his representative's visit to Ukraine until after the inauguration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25862 views

Keith Kellogg, the US Special Representative to Ukraine, was scheduled to visit Kyiv in early January. The visit has been postponed until after Trump's inauguration on January 20, and plans to visit Rome and Paris have also been changed.

US President-elect Donald Trump has planned to postpone the trip of his representative in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to Kyiv and other European capitals. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Kellogg had originally planned to meet with Ukrainian leaders in early January, but the trip was postponed until after Trump's inauguration on January 20. 

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who was appointed US Special Representative to Ukraine, was scheduled to hold a series of meetings with officials in Kyiv, as well as in Rome and Paris. However, according to several sources, the schedule has been changed, and the visit will take place after Trump takes office.

Trump appoints retired general Kellogg as special representative for Ukraine

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
romeRome
donald-trumpDonald Trump
parisParis
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

