Trump postpones his representative's visit to Ukraine until after the inauguration

US President-elect Donald Trump has planned to postpone the trip of his representative in Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, to Kyiv and other European capitals. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Kellogg had originally planned to meet with Ukrainian leaders in early January, but the trip was postponed until after Trump's inauguration on January 20.

Retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who was appointed US Special Representative to Ukraine, was scheduled to hold a series of meetings with officials in Kyiv, as well as in Rome and Paris. However, according to several sources, the schedule has been changed, and the visit will take place after Trump takes office.

Trump appoints retired general Kellogg as special representative for Ukraine