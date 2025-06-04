$41.620.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump officially doubled tariffs on aluminum and steel imports to 50%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1004 views

US President Donald Trump signed a decree increasing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports to 50%. The decision will take effect on June 4, 2025 and is aimed at combating unfair trade.

Trump officially doubled tariffs on aluminum and steel imports to 50%

President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump signed a decree on raising import tariffs on steel and aluminum - from 25% to 50%. The new duties will come into effect on June 4. This is reported by UNN with reference to the website White House.

Details

It is noted that this decision is aimed at countering unfair trade practices, which, according to Washington, pose a threat to national security.

Having considered the current information recently provided by the Minister, among other things, I have determined that it is necessary to increase the previously established tariffs on steel and aluminum in order to adjust the import of steel and aluminum products and derivatives thereof, so that such imports do not threaten national security

- the decree reads.

In the document, Trump recalls the initial increase in duties on the import of steel and aluminum to 25%.

The increase in duties applies to metals used in the production of a wide range of goods - from kitchen utensils and packaging materials to car parts and industrial equipment.

The head of the White House noted that with the powers granted to him by the "Constitution and laws of the United States of America", he is increasing duties on the import of aluminum and steel from 25% to 50%.

These changes "take effect with respect to goods entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, beginning at 12:01 a.m. eastern daylight time on June 4, 2025, or later, and remain in effect unless such actions are expressly revoked, modified, or terminated."

Let us remind you

US President Donald Trump announced an increase in duties on steel imports to 50%, satisfying the demands of industry leaders. Previously, in March, a 25% duty was introduced on steel imports.

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

