Trump Mobile recalled its application for the production of its smartphones in the USA

Trump Mobile has removed claims that its smartphones are manufactured in the USA, just a week after the product's launch. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ars Technica.

Details

The company's official website no longer states that the device is "assembled in the USA". Instead, a clarification appeared: "designed and developed in the USA," – writes Verge.

We strive to ensure the quality and safety of our products, regardless of the place of production – said a representative of Trump Mobile.

Experts have found that the phone has identical characteristics to the Chinese model Ulefone Power Armor 18T. The cost of the device from Trump Mobile is 499 dollars, while the original can be purchased for 229 dollars.

Recall

As UNN reported, on June 16, Trump Mobile was presented in the USA – a mobile service and a smartphone for 499 dollars.

In 2020, Trump signed an executive order calling for increased electronics production in the United States. However, most technology companies continue to use Chinese manufacturing facilities.