Trump issued an ultimatum: the United States may withdraw from negotiations on the war in Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a tough ultimatum to the warring parties in Ukraine — either direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow will begin, or the United States will cease its participation in the peace process. This was reported by U.S. President's Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff in an interview with Breitbart, writes UNN.

Details

The President has issued an ultimatum to both sides that without these direct negotiations, and if they do not happen quickly, he believes that the United States should withdraw from this conflict, whatever that means, and simply not interfere. - Witkoff said.

This is what we want to mediate. This is not our war. We did not start the war, but we want to help end it. The way this happens is a ceasefire - everyone stops the violence, and we spend some time together to make sure that we can solve the main problems here, and I think we can. - added the US President's Special Envoy.

Recall

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump believes that Russia will agree to a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. In addition, he noted that he could travel to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Zelensky and Putin could take place on Thursday.