Trump is creating a strategic reserve of bitcoins
Kyiv • UNN
The President of the United States has signed an order to create a reserve of bitcoins from confiscated cryptocurrency. The bitcoins will be stored as "digital gold" in the country's financial reserves.
US President Donald Trump signed a decree that provides for the creation of a special strategic reserve of bitcoins. This was reported by AP, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
According to information from the White House, this reserve will be filled with cryptocurrency that has been seized as part of criminal investigations.
Under the new plans of the administration, bitcoins will be stored as a kind of "digital gold" that is to become part of the country's financial reserves. However, after the announcement of the new reserve, the bitcoin price experienced a slight decline. This surprised many investors, as they expected more active purchases of this cryptocurrency by the US government.
Recall
The cryptocurrency market rose after Trump postponed the introduction of tariffs on cars from Canada and Mexico. Bitcoin increased by 3.7% in a day, and shares of crypto companies also showed significant growth.
