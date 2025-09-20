Trump introduces new Gold Card visa program for wealthy foreigners: the price is $1 million

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order introducing a special Gold Card visa program, which allows wealthy foreigners to obtain the right to reside and work in the US on an expedited basis. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the White House.

Details

It is noted that the US presidential administration seeks to align federal immigration policy with national interests, ending illegal immigration and giving "priority to admitting foreigners who will bring tangible benefits to the country."

My administration has worked tirelessly to undo the disastrous immigration policies of the previous administration. - the White House quotes Trump.

According to him, millions of foreigners have entered the United States illegally, which has harmed public order, national security, and the rule of law.

Under the new program, citizens of other countries will be able to apply for a "gold card" by making a financial contribution to the US Department of Commerce: $1 million for individuals and $2 million for companies that want to purchase it for employees. The funds will be directed to a special fund to support the American economy and industry.

Recall

In June, US President Donald Trump announced the launch of the trumpcard.gov website, which, according to him, opens up the possibility of obtaining a "Trump Card" for $5 million.

