September 19, 06:48 PM • 11891 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine advanced 3-7 km deep into the enemy's defense in Donetsk region and liberated seven settlements - Syrskyi
September 19, 05:23 PM • 21433 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree on the establishment of the Office of the Military Ombudsman: who headed the new structure
Exclusive
September 19, 04:30 PM • 19900 views
The Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment dispelled myths surrounding the return of the State Final Attestation for 4th-grade students
September 19, 04:00 PM • 24421 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideo
Exclusive
September 19, 12:05 PM • 37676 views
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming itPhoto
September 19, 12:00 PM • 25339 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
September 19, 11:23 AM • 32788 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyersPhoto
September 19, 08:43 AM • 38537 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 61053 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 47904 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
Publications
Exclusives
Trump introduces new Gold Card visa program for wealthy foreigners: the price is $1 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order on a special Gold Card visa program. It allows wealthy foreigners to fast-track their right to live and work in the US in exchange for a financial contribution.

Trump introduces new Gold Card visa program for wealthy foreigners: the price is $1 million

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order introducing a special Gold Card visa program, which allows wealthy foreigners to obtain the right to reside and work in the US on an expedited basis. This is reported by UNN with reference to a message from the White House.

Details

It is noted that the US presidential administration seeks to align federal immigration policy with national interests, ending illegal immigration and giving "priority to admitting foreigners who will bring tangible benefits to the country."

My administration has worked tirelessly to undo the disastrous immigration policies of the previous administration.

- the White House quotes Trump.

According to him, millions of foreigners have entered the United States illegally, which has harmed public order, national security, and the rule of law.

Under the new program, citizens of other countries will be able to apply for a "gold card" by making a financial contribution to the US Department of Commerce: $1 million for individuals and $2 million for companies that want to purchase it for employees. The funds will be directed to a special fund to support the American economy and industry.

Recall

In June, US President Donald Trump announced the launch of the trumpcard.gov website, which, according to him, opens up the possibility of obtaining a "Trump Card" for $5 million.

Trump nixed $400 million in Taiwan military aid amid efforts to reach a deal with China, decision could still be reversed - WP19.09.25, 10:24 • 2894 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
United States Department of Commerce
White House
Donald Trump
United States