Trump hinted at an important announcement this week during a meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump announced the preparation of an important statement to be made before his visit to the Middle East. The content of the statement is kept secret.
US President Donald Trump teased the press in the Oval Office during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, talking about an important announcement this week. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.
He (Trump - ed.) said it would be done before his planned trip to the Middle East. But Trump declined to reveal what it was about or even what topic it concerned
Speaking to Carney, Trump said the announcement would be very positive and could happen on Thursday, Friday or Monday.
Sky News notes that the Trump Administration is negotiating trade deals with a number of countries, so it is possible that the announcement could be a trade deal.
But, as Trump might say, time will tell.
