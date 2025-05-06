Trump hinted at an important announcement this week during a meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister

$41.600.11
A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog
02:29 PM • 24706 views

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

02:23 PM • 49826 views

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

02:11 PM • 42615 views

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Exclusive
01:27 PM • 44440 views

Since the beginning of the full-scale war, more than 460 athletes and members of sports teams have not returned to Ukraine – Ministry of Sports

May 6, 12:34 PM • 51841 views

Ukraine has returned 205 soldiers from Russian captivity - Zelensky

May 6, 11:40 AM • 85864 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

Exclusive
May 6, 10:24 AM • 49256 views

Dog attack in Brovary: children have returned to school, the animal has been taken under supervision In Brovary, Kyiv region, the two children who were attacked by a dog on May 30 have returned to school. The animal is currently under the supervision of veterinarians. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the Brovary City Council. It is noted that the condition of the injured children is satisfactory. "The children are in a normal psychological state, they have returned to their studies. The dog is now under supervision, veterinarians are monitoring it," the City Council said. As a reminder, on May 30, in Brovary, a dog attacked two children. The animal bit a girl and a boy, causing injuries of varying severity. The children were hospitalized. According to preliminary information, the dog had owners. The police opened criminal proceedings over the attack.

Exclusive
May 6, 09:43 AM • 102264 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?

Exclusive
May 6, 07:11 AM • 56765 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

May 6, 05:57 AM • 121483 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 74413 views

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

01:46 PM • 16829 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

02:59 PM • 47608 views

The government has amended the procedure for conscription during mobilization: what is it about

03:15 PM • 12184 views

Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

03:56 PM • 28752 views
Science without borders: how the agricultural partnership between Ukraine and the EU brings new achievements

03:56 PM • 28789 views

The reform of ARMA is facing resistance from the agency's leadership: why Olena Duma is blocking changes

02:59 PM • 47656 views

Refurbished in Ukraine: a global trend gaining momentum in Ukraine and the world

May 6, 11:40 AM • 85864 views

The Vatican is preparing to elect a Pope: should Ukraine pin its hopes on Francis' successor?
Exclusive

May 6, 09:43 AM • 102264 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

May 6, 05:57 AM • 121483 views
GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

01:46 PM • 16873 views

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM • 74456 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

May 6, 05:59 AM • 75621 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

May 6, 05:16 AM • 88175 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 36513 views
Trump hinted at an important announcement this week during a meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5648 views

US President Donald Trump announced the preparation of an important statement to be made before his visit to the Middle East. The content of the statement is kept secret.

Trump hinted at an important announcement this week during a meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister

US President Donald Trump teased the press in the Oval Office during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, talking about an important announcement this week. This was reported by UNN with reference to Sky News.

He (Trump - ed.) said it would be done before his planned trip to the Middle East. But Trump declined to reveal what it was about or even what topic it concerned 

- the report said.

Speaking to Carney, Trump said the announcement would be very positive and could happen on Thursday, Friday or Monday.

Sky News notes that the Trump Administration is negotiating trade deals with a number of countries, so it is possible that the announcement could be a trade deal.

But, as Trump might say, time will tell.

The US wants to start talks on tariffs with China - media01.05.25, 18:35 • 9838 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World
Mark Carney
Donald Trump
Canada
China
United States
