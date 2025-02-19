Trump did not call Zelensky “incompetent” - refutation of fake news
Kyiv • UNN
The National Security and Defense Council denied fake information about Trump's statements about Zelenskyy's incompetence. Trump only mentioned the rating of the President of Ukraine.
False information has appeared on the Internet that Trump allegedly called Volodymyr Zelenskyy "incompetent". This was reported by the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Information Center, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.
Details
A number of TV channels and media outlets spread the lie. US President Trump did NOT call President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy "incompetent," and this is not the only distorted information from the press conference
Recall
Trump called for elections in Ukraine, as "the leader of this country's popularity has already dropped to 4%..." However, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Zelenskyy's approval rating in December was 52%.
Trump on holding elections in Ukraine: it's not russia that says they are needed, it's an “objective” situation19.02.25, 00:08 • 52837 views