Trump did not call Zelensky “incompetent” - refutation of fake news

False information has appeared on the Internet that Trump allegedly called Volodymyr Zelenskyy "incompetent". This was reported by the head of the National Security and Defense Council's Central Information Center, Lieutenant Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Details

A number of TV channels and media outlets spread the lie. US President Trump did NOT call President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy "incompetent," and this is not the only distorted information from the press conference - said Andriy Kovalenko.

Recall

Trump called for elections in Ukraine, as "the leader of this country's popularity has already dropped to 4%..." However, according to a poll by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Zelenskyy's approval rating in December was 52%.

